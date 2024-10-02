New One Piece Promo Puts Garp's Life on the Line

One Piece's anime is now working through a transitional phase of the Egghead Arc, and the promo for the next episode of the series is really putting Monkey D. Garp's life on the line. One Piece: Egghead Arc has taken some time away from Luffy and the Straw Hats' attempts to escape the chaos on Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory to fill in the gaps of what's happening out in the rest of the seas. One of the major developments has been chaos breaking out on Blackbeard's Beehive base, and Garp has been right in the thick of it all.

One of the cliffhangers left from the Reverie arc was the fact that Koby had been taken prisoner by Blackbeard and held at Beehive. It wasn't until after the events of the Wano Country arc that we got to see how this came to be as One Piece revealed that Blackbeard and Koby had crossed paths at Amazon Lily, and Koby was captured as a result of the conflict that had broke out between Blackbeard's crew and the Amazons. Now as we see his attempts to escape, Garp has come for a big rescue as he puts his life on the line in the preview for One Piece Episode 1121. Check it out below:

One Piece: What's Happening to Garp?

When we had last seen Garp in action, he surprisingly mounted a force on Beehive in an attempt to rescue Koby. It was thought that Koby would be on his own thanks to SWORD doing their own thing outside of the Marines' jurisdiction, but clearly Garp wasn't beholden to this idea as he came to Beehive with the intent of freeing his pupil. Unleashing the full force of his strength, Garp has sparked a huge fight against Blackbeard's massive crew. One of which happened to be the former Admiral, Kuzan, which took Garp by surprise.

It was revealed that following Kuzan's loss to Akasuki during the time skip, Kuzan left the Marines and was basically wandering on his own. On a chance run in with Blackbeard, Kuzan ended up joining the crew and is now there fighting on behalf of his new captain. This led to Kuzan and Garp exchanging the first few blows, and now after a few weeks of the anime exploring other major events from the Reverie's fallout, we're now going to see the next crucial step of this fight.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1121

One Piece Episode 1121 will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix when it premieres this Saturday, October 6th. The episode is titled "Garp and Kuzan – A Master and Pupil's Beliefs Clash" and the promo for the episode teases it's going to be an intense final clash between the two. Garp has seen better days as he's basically fighting alone against a huge crew, and Kuzan still has some gears to grind against his former master thanks to how his life has gone thus far.

It's going to make for a massive fight between the two before it's all over, and this is still all developing while Luffy and the crew are trapped on Egghead. With this being the first major arc of the Final Saga of the series, One Piece still has plenty to reveal and showcase as Eiichiro Oda's original series continues to lay the groundwork for the grand finale coming in the future. It's just a matter of seeing how each of these characters fit or don't fit into those future plans from here on out.