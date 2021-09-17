One Piece Fan Animation Creates God-Like Usopp





One Piece has plenty of insanely powerful characters that round out the heroes and villains of the world of the Grand Line, but one of those definitely isn’t Usopp, the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates who is often used as comic relief in a number of the hairier adventures that Luffy and his crew encounter. With a fan animator placing Usopp into one of the biggest battles in the entirety of the history of the Grand Line, it’s clear that this powered-up version of the long-nosed sniper won’t be appearing in the franchise any time soon.

During the War for Wano Arc, each of the Straw Hats has had their chance to shine in the battle against the Beast Pirates and their insanely strong leader Kaido. Though Usopp hasn’t had battles that come anywhere close to the likes of Luffy, Zoro, and Robin, he certainly has been in the thick of it when it comes to the battle that is tearing apart the landscape of the isolated nation. With Usopp first appearing as a man that would run through town while screeching that the pirates were coming, he certainly has come a long way since joining Luffy’s crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit Artist Speed Reaper shared this insanely hilarious fan animation that sees Usopp doing the impossible and managing to stop the conflict between Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard, which remains one of the biggest battles that was shown in the Wano Arc and the entirety of Eiichiro Oda’s Shonen franchise:

The War For Wano is easily one of the biggest battles of the series to date and will clearly have lasting ramifications on the world of the Grand Line. While the anime adaptation is currently dipping its toes into the brawl, the manga has already seen some of the largest encounters take place. With Usopp hanging near Robin in recent chapters, he has come close to being brained by Big Mom and other followers of Kaido.

Usopp might be seeing another swashbuckler hop aboard the Thousand Sunny, with many fans theorizing that Kaido’s offspring, Yamato, might be the next member of Luffy’s crew.

Would you like to see Usopp gain a god-like power-up? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.