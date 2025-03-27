One Piece Celebrates Mother’s And Father’s Day With Heartstring-Tugging Collab

One Piece might be a series that focuses on high-octane battles and hilarious moments that see Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates traveling the Grand Line but it also has plenty of emotion in its arcs. Many of the anime protagonists, antagonists, and the supporting cast have struggled with familial issues throughout the long-running Eiichiro Oda series, and the franchise is making good use of this fact. In a brand new collaboration with Japanese candy producers Ghana, some of the most recognizable parents and their offspring are front and center in new promotional material that is sure to pull on your heartstrings if you have been following the series over the years.

Of the many family ties that have been focused on in One Piece, one of the most tragic is that of father and daughter Kuma and Bonney. During the Future Island Arc, more of Kuma’s heartwrenching backstory is revealed as he is transformed from a well-meaning father into a weapon of war for the government. While he hasn’t completely gained his memories back, Bonney is attempting to break through to her father in the anime and the Straw Hat Pirates might have a big ally in their corner as the World Government approaches Dr. Vegapunk’s humble abode.

The One Piece Chocolate Collab

The upcoming collaboration between One Piece and Ghana Chocolate has given fans a look at this upcoming partnership. You can check out the images below and here is a translation of the collaboration that will not only offer new chocolates but will supply fans with a Grand Line “Family Story” in the near future, “First collaboration with Lotte’s Ghana Chocolate. Newly drawn visuals for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day have been released! In the future, the special website will be releasing a “Family Story” section featuring famous scenes and a “Letter Maker” that allows children to express their gratitude to their parents.” While this collab isn’t confirmed for North America, it might make its way to the West thanks to the popularity of the series.

One Piece’s Parental Return

Next month, One Piece’s anime is returning after months away, straying from releasing new episodes and instead airing a remastered take on the Fishmen Island Saga. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, expect Kuma and Bonney to play a major role in the anime’s return next month as the Straw Hats and the Five Elders are on a collision course. Toei Animation has been cooking on the Luffy and company’s battles in recent years and based on what manga readers know is about to happen in the anime adaptation, anime viewers have a lot to look forward to if they keep up the pace.

In terms of Kuma and Bonney, the father and daughter might eventually make their way to Netflix’s live-action One Piece saga but it might be some time before we see them. With the live-action adaptation sticking close to the source material, it would be years before we saw this dysfunctional family hit the live-action world.

Want to follow the story of Bonney and Kuma? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.