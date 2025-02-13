One Piece: This Mistake in the Series Fooled Fans For Over a Decade

The One Piece manga is currently featuring the Elbaf Arc of the Final Saga where the crew visit the fabled land of the Giants. After the chaotic battle in Egghead, they travel to Elbaf along with the Giants. The crew is welcomed there by everyone, which is unlike any island they have ever visited. Because Elbaf isn’t associated with the World Government and the crew is familiar with some of the Giants there, they are enjoying their time on a new island. However, Shamrock and Gunko have entered Elbaf to ruin their fun. The two Holy Knights tried to recruit Loki but failed.

However, Shamrock has another and more brutal plan to take over Elbaf. Unaware of the danger approaching them, Luffy is still trying to make good on his promise to Loki. The two had a deal that as long as Luffy could free Loki, the latter would tell him everything he knew about Shanks. Despite Zoro’s disapproval, Luffy still attempts to free Loki since he badly wants to meet Shanks. In his quest to free Loki, Luffy meets one of the most legendary pirates in history. The manga already featured the pirate in a chapter over, but the colored version ruined the hint.

One Piece Manga Fooled Fans into Thinking Gaban Is Actually Shiki

The cover image of One Piece Chapter 631 features Crocus and Gaban drinking at Twin Cape in Reverse Mountain. Crocus and Laboon have been living there for over five decades. Considering Gaban and Crocus are former crew mates who sailed the seas with Roger, the Pirate King. Hence, it makes sense the two will catch up with a drink if they ever meet. However, the official coloring gave Gaban blonde hair instead of white.

Paired with a yellow and orange striped cloak on top of a straw hat, anyone will believe that the person on this cover is Shiki. Shiki is a former member of the Rocks Pirates and the first prisoner to escape Impel Down on his own. He was first mentioned in Chapter 530 but has yet to make an appearance in the manga. Additionally, he serves as the main antagonist of One Piece Film: Strong World, a non-canon movie.

Given Shiki’s history and villainous deeds, it was quite odd for him to hang out with Crocus like old friends. Since the colored print was officially done by Shueisha, no one doubted the legitimacy of the cover. Since Chapter 631 was released in July 2011, fans kept mistakenly believing the man was Shiki. It was not until the latest One Piece Chapter 1139 that the misunderstanding was cleared.

The man with the Straw Hat is Gaban who is currently living in Elbaf. He meets Luffy and his crew in Chapter 1139 as he talks about his relationship with Ripley. Gaban is immediately impressed with Luffy’s willingness to take risks as Roger did. However, Luffy wants to free Loki but Gaban is the one responsible for keeping watch on the criminal. He is only willing to hand over the key if Luffy defeats him.

