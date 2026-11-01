One Piece Goes All Out for Fortnite With New Anime Opening – Watch Trailer

One Piece has now come to Fortnite as part of a major new collaboration between the two massive franchises kicking off this month, and the studio behind One Piece’s anime really went all out to celebrate with a special new anime opening to start it off on an explosive new foot. One Piece‘s anime run might currently be on hiatus for the next few months while it works on the next season, but thankfully there’s even more to enjoy this month with a cool new trailer for the collab.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To celebrate One Piece’s big debut as part of Fortnite‘s Treasure Hunters event this month, Toei Animation has produced an official new trailer showing off the cool collaboration in a whole new way. Directed by Kokoro Kondo with Chiharu Akakura providing the new character designs, it’s really just one step closer to making a full Fortnite anime a reality. You can check it out in action below.

What to Know for New One Piece x Fortnite Collab

Play video

Fortnite Treasure Hunters is a special new event kicking off on November 1st as Epic Games will not only be introducing elements from One Piece with Luffy and the Straw Hats featured prominently in the event alongside fan favorite foes like Buggy the Clown, but all sorts of other surprises fans will see in action as the event continues. This new opening features a new staff at Toei Animation that helped bring it all to life, and the familiar Fortnite faces fit right into all of the other wildness of Eiichiro Oda’s world.

One Piece wrapped up the first phase of the Elbaph Arc with its episodes this year, and now it’s on hiatus before the anime returns for a new season next year. One Piece is no longer releasing new episodes on a weekly basis throughout the year, but instead will be releasing only 26 episodes a year across two cours. It’s a change in production schedule that means fewer episodes will be released a year overall, but at the same time the increased pace of the way it adapts the manga means the series has actually covered more ground.

What’s Next for One Piece in 2027?

Play video

One Piece has some huge plans for next year beyond the return of its TV anime’s Elbaph Arc episodes. One Piece has also confirmed that it’s now working on two new feature film productions, with the first scheduled for a release in Japan on 2027. Titled One Piece Film God Valley, the film has been teased to adapt the legendary God Valley flashback arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. The second film is titled One Piece Film BAAD, and is currently scheduled for 2029. But no international release plans have been announced for them next.

One Piece is also returning to Netflix sometime in 2027 with the third season of its live-action series, One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. No release date has been locked down for this one either, but Netflix will also be debuting a brand new remake anime series next year too. Coming to the platform in February 2027, The One Piece is a new anime from WIT Studio adapting it all from the very beginning. What do you think of Fortnite‘s anime makeover with One Piece? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.