One Piece Drops First Look at Young Gold Roger

One Piece has kicked off a new flashback arc exploring Bartholomew Kuma’s past, and the preview for the next episode has dropped the first look at a much younger Gol D. Roger. When One Piece started to officially set the stage for its grand finale with the start of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series overall, fans started to get a whole new look at Gol D. Roger himself. Not only did the King of the Pirates land at Wano, but he traveled around the world to some very famous places that Luffy and the Straw Hats are coming across in the present day.

But there are some key places that Gol D. Roger had come across that Luffy and the others will never be able to as they have either been wiped from history, or have been shrouded in other mysteries entirely. This includes the mysterious God Valley where Roger was apparently at the center of a huge incident that has yet to be fully explained in either of One Piece‘s anime or manga releases. But with the next episode, we’ll get a new look at it with a younger Roger.

What’s Coming in One Piece’s Next Episode?

One Piece Episode 1130 is titled “A History Erased! God Valley Of Despair,” and the episode teases a continuation not only from Kuma’s past but that it crosses over with a very important event. The God Valley Incident has been teased as a key part of the history where Roger teamed up with a very young Garp, and the two of them apparently worked together to fight off a huge group of pirates. Very little has been revealed about this incident so far, but now we’re going to see even more of it in motion as Roger makes his young debut.

While we have gotten to see Roger at a much later stage of his life when he’s officially crowned as the King of the Pirates after his crew completes their journey around the world, this is the first look at a much younger version of the legend. It’s before he grows in the mustache we associate with him and his crew later, and he even more resembles Ace than fans had ever expected. Now that father and son connection is really coming through, so it’s certainly emotional.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1130

One Piece Episode 1130 will be making its debut on Sunday, May 25th in Japan, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll not long after that debut. The episode will then be available for streaming with Netflix a week later, and you can catch up with all episodes of the Egghead Arc with both services as well. Now that One Piece is in the Final Saga of the anime, we’re going to get a lot more information about the rest of the world to help fill in all of the gaps in its past.

One Piece has taken a detour from the current events of the Egghead arc to start exploring Kuma’s past, but it will also be revealing more of Bonney’s connection with her father. Much like many of the other flashbacks in the anime’s past, it’s going to offer some big clues to the present day’s events and make things hit that much better when it’s all back in action. It’s just a matter of waiting to see what twists and turns are still coming in the rest of the flashback in the weeks to come.