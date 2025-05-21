One Piece Surprises Fans With New Nostalgic Straw Hat Art

As One Piece‘s anime inches closer and closer to the climax of the Egghead Arc, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the entire arc is a mirror of the Sabaody Arc. The Egghead Arc features many familiar faces from Sabaody such as Kuma, the Pacifista, and even Admiral Kizaru with the recent rematch between Kizaru and Luffy almost bringing the series full-circle after all these years. While fans are constantly being reminded of the Sabaody Arc, One Piece has simultaneously honed in on this nostalgia through a new stunning poster of the Straw Hats.

One Piece recently shared a new poster of the Straw Hats as seen during the Sabaody Arc. The new visual features the Straw Hat crew on a cliff with Luffy, Franky, and Usopp arm in arm cheering as they head out together. Robin takes up the center of the image holding a thick book in her iconic Sabaody outfit, the last remnant of Robin’s Miss All Sunday-style design. Meanwhile, Zoro and Brook are seen off in the distance surrounded by seagulls, while Sanji and Nami frame the poster from the sides. Lastly, Chopper can be seen eating cotton candy and wearing a swimming ring.

One Piece Animator Takashi Kojima Calls Back to Sabaody With New Straw Hat Art

Though not officially credited, the distinct art style of the new visual clearly gives away that the artist behind it is none other than Takashi Kojima, one of One Piece’s most talented animators. Kojima has famously worked on Episode 1015 and parts of Episode 1071 of One Piece with his most recent contribution to the series being the new Egghead Part 2 ending theme. Furthermore, Kojima also recently worked on the stunning post credits scene in Dragon Ball Daima and cuts by him can be found in various other popular anime such as Dandadan, Attack on Titan, Lazarus, Look Back, SK8 the Infinity, and many many more.

Kojima has been behind many of One Piece’s stunning visuals and posters over the years including the above illustration of Luffy for his birthday in 2023. Both Kojima’s art and animation are best known for their strong posing and character acting, and with his style coming to be instantly recognizable among fans of his work. As random as it was for One Piece to remind fans of the Sabaody Arc with the new poster of the Straw Hats, with art as gorgeous as Kojima’s its honestly hard to complain.

Source: @pewpiece on X.