One Piece Fans Petition for Jamie Lee Curtis' Live-Action Casting

One Piece fans were blown away when it was discovered that actress Jamie Lee Curtis, of Halloween and Knives Out fame, was a big fan of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, and fans are taking the opportunity to rally behind the famed thespian by pushing for her casting in the upcoming live-action adaptation produced by Netflix. Though no word on casting has been released as of yet for the live-action television show, Curtis would definitely be a welcome part of it thanks to her acting resume and her unabashed love of the world created by Eiichiro Oda!

Though there are many different swashbucklers for Curtis to choose from in this dangerous world, many fans are leaning toward her taking on the role of Dr. Kureha, the adopted mother of Tony Tony Chopper!

What role would you like to see Jamie Lee Curtis play in the live-action One Piece television series? What other actors do you want to see join this live-action take on the world of the Grand Line?