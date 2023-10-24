One Piece Cosplay Takes the Seas With Jinbe

One Piece is getting ready to enter a new era of the anime following the Wano Country arc, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate Jinbe’s part in it all as it comes to an end! One Piece has finally brought the massive fights across Onigashima to an end, and the latest episodes of the anime are getting ready for the true final moments of the Wano arc overall. As the anime celebrates its 25th Anniversary, it’s about to start a whole new journey as Luffy and the Straw Hats leave Wano’s shores and kick off the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series.

One Piece‘s battles across Wano made some big shake ups to the rest of the world that fans are still seeing take shape over the coming episodes, and it was a notable victory for many reasons. One of the standouts is that it was the first real battle featuring Jinbe as an official member of the Straw Hat crew. It was here that fans saw exactly what he adds to the battle in that kind of wide scope, and his water bending moves ended up providing some much needed relief. It’s these moves that artist natylikespizza on TikTok highlighted with some awesome Jinbe cosplay that you can check out below:

What’s Next for Jinbe in One Piece?

Jinbe and the rest of the Straw Hat crew are still celebrating in Wano, but it won't be long before they need to leave and move on with their journey. Now that Luffy has been crowned as one of the new Four Emperors of the Sea as a result of everything that happened in Wano, the Straw Hats are entering a more chaos filled sea than ever before.

"Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Did you like seeing Jinbe as a member of the Straw Hats for their Wano fights in One Piece? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!