One Piece Cosplay Gives Kaido Fierce Fem Makeover

One awesome One Piece fan has given Kaido a stunning new makeover with some cosplay fit for the Emperor! Ever since he was first introduced to the series, Kaido was touted as one of the strongest beings of the seas overall. This has only been proven with his full debut during the Wano Country arc as Luffy has come to blows with the Emperor and lost on multiple notable occasions. The more we get to see of the Emperor in action, the more fans have come to realize why he’s been hyped as such an invincible presence throughout the series as a whole.

The series is now in the climax of the fight between Luffy and Kaido in the manga, and making its way to this point with the anime, and through all of this fans have been given several demonstrations of why Kaido has been seen as such a heavy hitter thus far. It’s clear that he’s Luffy’s most deadly opponent to date, and this all begins with his fearsome look. Now this look has evolved to the next level and gotten even fiercer with some awesome cosplay from artist @sparkle_stache on Instagram! Check it out below:

Kaido has been built up as such a massive threat through the course of the Punk Hazard, Dressrosa, and Zou arcs thanks to how much influence he’s had over some of the sea’s most powerful threats, but the Wano Country arc took this to the next phase with his full introduction to the series. Not only did this come with the debut of his full dragon transformation, but it revealed how much stronger Kaido was than Luffy as Luffy could not even damage the Emperor in the slightest when they first met.

Kaido has defeated Luffy on a number of occasions through the arc so far, and thus has amped his threat even more. He’s such a massive figure in the series that there is no telling what is left for Luffy and the Straw Hats should they be able to defeat Kaido successfully and make their way out of Wano. It’s going to be a whole new kind of world if and when Kaido is finally beaten as it opens the door to a conflict with the final two Emperors, the World Government’s higher ups and beyond.

But what do you think? How are you liking seeing Kaido in action with the Wano Country arc? How have you liked his fights with Luffy so far? Do you think Luffy has an actual chance of taking down someone as tough as this Emperor? Let us know all of your thoughts about Kaido and everything One Piece in the comments!