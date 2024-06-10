One Piece Debuts on Las Vegas Sphere With Epic Show: Watch

One Piece has made it. Believe it or not, the franchise has been around for decades, and it isn't going anywhere any time fast. Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is honoring a huge milestone this year as its anime is turning 25 years old. To honor the series, One Piece is ready to take over Las Vegas for a week, and we have been given our first look at One Piece's show on the Las Vegas Sphere.

As you can see below, today marks the first day One Piece takes over the Las Vegas Sphere, and it is truly a sight to behold. The sphere, which is now one of the Las Vegas Strip's most notable attraction, is honed in on One Piece this week. Toei Animation secured a deal to bring the Straw Hat crew to the Sphere for a week, and fans are geeking out over its launch.

The Sphere show highlights the entire Straw Hat crew, and of course, we get a few close shots of Luffy. As the reel continues, we are shown a collage of anime scenes ranging from the East Blue arc to present episodes. Towards the end, the Sphere leaves off with a shot of Luffy in his Gear Five form, and fans are treated with a look at the anime's 25th anniversary logo.

Clearly, One Piece deserves this special tribute, and the Las Vegas Sphere will keep up this anime show throughout the week. If you are in the area, there are other ways you can delve into One Piece, and that is through its official cafe. The One Piece Cafe opened in Las Vegas over a month ago, and it has become a go-to destination for anime fans. While there, you can test out some of Sanji's delicious recipes, and then head down the Las Vegas Strip at night to see the Straw Hat crew on the Sphere.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, its anime is easier to watch now than ever before. Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll are up to date with the anime. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

