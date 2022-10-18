One Piece Gives Law a Canon Genderbent Makeover

One Piece is now making its way through the first new arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's manga series overall, and the newest chapter of the series is really shaking things up by introducing a new genderbent makeover for Trafalgar Law into the actual canon! Luffy, Kid, and Law took their respective crews on three different paths after leaving the shores of Wano, so it seemed like it would be quite a long time before we would get to see them in action again. That's the way it used to work anyway as the newest chapter of the series provided a surprising update!

Luffy and the Straw Hats have reached their first island for this final stretch of the journey, but while they are dealing with Dr. Vegapunk and likely an even bigger conflict to come, Law's crew is going through its own troubles on a different stretch of the New World's seas. He's found himself in a fight with Blackbeard's crew, and one of the many abilities at their disposal changed all of their genders. Resulting in a full, in story makeover for Law in the newest chapter of the series. Check it out:

lol appreciate Oda finding a way to give Law a brief gender makeover pic.twitter.com/rfcvZ0xjeb — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 18, 2022

Chapter 1063 of One Piece picks up as Law is suddenly attacked by Blackbeard's ship. He had been waiting on one of the three potential paths in the assumption that one of the Worst Generation members would be going on that route, and it just so happened to be Law. Since the last time we had seen Blackbeard's crew in action, they have continued to steal all kinds of Devil Fruit abilities. Doc Q's Sick-Sick Fruit ability allows him to attack with diseases and thus hits Law's crew with the "Feminization Disease."

Law is able to break through this ability with a strong use of his Haki (something he had picked up in the fight against Kaido), and his curing of this "disease" built up quick antibodies that soon freed up the rest of the crew too. It was a fun little addition to a fierce battle as Oda is known for inserting a variety of tones into the fights. But at the same time, it's all going to get serious from here on out.

How did you like seeing Law's gender makeover in the newest chapter? How are you liking the final saga so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!