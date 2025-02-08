Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 May Be Confirmed According to Latest Report

One Piece live-action Season 2 is currently under production as fans await a release date now that the filming has wrapped up. The season will be released sometime this year, but the exact date is unknown. Based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga, Netflix’s live-action adaptation follows the crew’s story in a different media. The series isn’t a one-on-one adaptation of the manga but it stays faithful to Oda’s vision. The first season was released in August 2023 and instantly became a global sensation. The hype hadn’t died down even after a month of its release as Oda confirmed a second season in a special video uploaded by Netflix.

It will continue the Straw Hat Pirates’ adventure starting from the Loguetown Arc. However, before the release of the second season, the Writers Guild of America directly lists Season 3 as one of their upcoming projects. The information was shared by a popular One Piece account on X, @pewpiece. It’s listed for 2025-2026 with Joseph E Tracz and Matt Owens as Showrunners and Executive Producers. This confirms that Netflix is planning to release Season 3 shortly after the second season. It’s also likely they have already started working on it.

What to Expect From One Piece Live-Action Season 2 and 3?

The first season covers the manga till the Arlong Park Arc as the crew makes their way towards the Grand Line. The upcoming season will continue their journey in the Loguetown Arc, a small town in the East Blue Sea where the King of the Pirates was born and executed. It’s the town known as the beginning and the end. The arc will introduce a couple of characters that will be important in the later arcs. Additionally, the crew will head straight to the Grand Line after their brief adventure in Loguetown.

The second season will likely cover Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Garden Arcs. Whiskey Peak is the first island the Straw Hats visit in the Grand Line. Additionally, the third season is rumored to cover the epic Arabasta Arc where the crew make their way to a desert island and challenge one of the most powerful pirates in the Grand Line. Both seasons will be full of adventure as the crew will navigate through the dangers of the treacherous sea and make allies along the way. The crew will also get two new members by the end of the Arabasta Arc.

