One Piece’s Live-Action Zoro Teases Future of The Netflix Series: “I’m Going to be 85”

Mackenyu has been an old hat when it comes to taking part in live-action anime adaptations. In his acting career, the young actor has been a part of adaptations such as Knights of the Zodiac, Fullmetal Alchemist, Tokyo Ghoul S, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Rurouni Kenshin, and more. Of these many projects, the latest has been one of the biggest and most critically acclaimed when it comes to the many movies and television shows under his belt. Netflix’s One Piece placed Mackenyu into the role of the Straw Hat Pirates’ swordsman, Roronoa Zoro, and the actor is hoping for a long future with the live-action Grand Line.

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At this year’s Anime NYC, Mackenyu shared the stage with live-action Sanji’s actor, Taz Skylar, to discuss the Netflix series following the recent end of One Piece’s second season. With the third season set to land next year, Zoro’s actor is already thinking to the future. When asked what future storyline he would love to adapt, one patron asked if the Wano Arc is something he’d like to sink his teeth into. Considering how late in the source material this storyline takes place, Mackenyu mused that he would be 90 years old when the story of Kaido and Kozuki Oden hit Netflix. Luckily, there was another arc he was most looking forward to, which was far sooner in the timeline: “Enies Lobby sounds amazing. I would love to see Usopp burn down the flag.” This arc, featuring the Straw Hats taking on the government, is potentially years away, but there’s a reason it is so beloved by One Piece fans.

Zoro’s Third Season Adventure

Netflix

Roronoa Zoro was a big help to Luffy throughout the live-action second season of One Piece, helping in locales such as Little Garden, Whiskey Peak, Drum Island, and more. Things will be ratcheted up to another level for season three, however, as the Straw Hats are set to take on the strongest members of Baroqueworks. While Zoro might not be the one to ultimately fight Crocodile based on the source material at this upcoming juncture, he’ll have a wildly powerful opponent to take on all the same.

Ironically enough, while most of the live-action cast that plays the crew of the Going Merry have long been fans of the source material, Mackenyu has taken his love of One Piece to an entirely different level. The actor has been an adamant fan of the One Piece Trading Card Game, even netting the number eight spot in a real-world tournament of over three hundred and fifty players. With his vast knowledge of the franchise, Mackenyu has certainly put his money where his mouth is when it comes to all things One Piece.

Via ANN