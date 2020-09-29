One Piece Reveals Drake's New Alliance

✖

The march to One Piece's one thousandth chapter of its manga continues forward with the War for Wano in full swing, and it seems as if the turn coat known as X Drake has finally picked which side of the battle on this isolated nation he will lend his strength to. In the previous installment, Kaido's Beast Pirates had discovered the treacherous ways of Drake, an undercover marine that has gone deep undercover to learn more about the inner workings of the world of the pirates and more specifically, what Kaido is attempting to do in Wano Country!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 991, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the War of Wano!

In the previous installment of One Piece, Drake had been attacked by his former "colleagues" within the Beast Pirates as they realized that he was in fact a traitor, though they did not realize he was a full blown marine. With Kaido's forces attempting to kill Drake, X did the only thing he could think of and pleaded with Monkey D. Luffy to join his side in the fight. Of course, not everyone on the side of the Straw Hat Pirates is leaping for joy at this revelation, leading to some hilarious moments.

(Photo: Viz Media)

With Drake jumping ships in terms of loyalty, Zoro immediately starts attacking the undercover marine, as most of the Straw Hats agree that X simply can't be trusted. Luffy, on the other hand, almost immediately accepts Drake into the fold and tries to convince everyone, in typical Monkey fasion, that X should immediately be added to the group. With most of the Straw Hat Pirates shaking their heads, Zoro is able to change his mind quite quickly as X breaks it down that their goals now align with his own.

X Drake is an interesting character in the roster of Eiichiro Oda's world of the Grand Line, continuing to be a mystery to the swashbucklers on all sides and it will definitely be interesting to see how his story ultimately plays out and if he is able to survive the war for Wano!

