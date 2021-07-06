One Piece Has Secured a Mysterious Trademark

✖

One Piece has been around for decades at this point, and it is no stranger to trademarking. Through its lifetime, the franchise has set aside a number of rights, and it seems like another has joined the list. And this time, fans aren't quite sure what the trademark is about.

The whole thing came to light when fans in Japan dug up a recent trademark for One Piece. The motion, which was filed within the last year, was put in by both Shueisha and Bandai Namco. The trademark was approved this week, and the motion reserves the companies' right to use the name One Piece Odyssey exclusively.

It would appear Shueisha and Bandai Namco have registered the ONE PIECE ODYSSEY trademark. It's still unknown what this project may be, and there's nothing announced or teased about it, so take all information with a grain of salt.https://t.co/57wsDErMuz pic.twitter.com/O9JiP6Nncr — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 5, 2021

The trademark gives no further details on this project, but fans have some guesses of what's coming. This registered title has never even been teased by the franchise before, so One Piece fans believe the project will be a standalone one. And if that is the case, Bandai Namco might have a video game in mind.

After all, it has been a hot minute since the developer put out a new One Piece game. The most recent release came with One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The game debuted in Japan last March on a slew of systems. Two mobile games were released for the anime last year as well with One Piece: The Bloodline being exclusive to Chinese players.

While a console game did debut last year, it was housed under the Pirate Warriors umbrella. If this new title is referencing a video game, it is likely a standalone as opposed to a sequel given its name alone. Fans will be more than happy to hear that should it be the case. And if not, well - it seems netizens have something to look forward to this year!

