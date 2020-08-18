One Piece Welcomes Its Most Terrifying War Yet

✖

One Piece knows a thing or three about war. The series has put fans through a few such clashes since it began, and it seems another has crested the horizon. After months of teasing, the War for Wano has begun in earnest, and fans are already wondering whether this battle will become the most important war known to One Piece.

For those needing a bit of context, the War for Wano has been brewing for years. It all began when One Piece fans met Kin’emon for the first time and heard his tale. The man allied with the Straw Hats after explaining he hailed from Wano, a notoriously secretive island nation that birthed the samurai. Kin’emon asked his friends for help retaking the nation as its rightful shogun was usurped by a man named Orochi with help from Kaido.

After a long period of waiting, the Wano arc kicked off a long time ago when the Straw Hats made it to the nation. They saw the damage Orochi and Kaido did to the country's people. It is no surprise Luffy was game to fight from the very start, but all our patience has come to a head. The most recent chapter of One Piece dropped the War Bomb, and Kaido agreed to kick off the next war.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"Every last drunk on Onigashima, listen up! The party's over! Grab your weapons," the Yonko calls out at the end of chapter 987. "I heard that, Straw Hat!! Do it, I accept your challenge! I'll show you the greatest army in the world!! I think I've sobered up."

His words come shortly after Luffy tells Big Mom he came to Wano with a specific goal in mind. "I came here to whoop the whole lot of you!!! It's an all-out war!"

This new war marks one of several that One Piece has witnessed or referenced at the minimum. The most famous is none other than the Summit War that took place at Marineford. The epic war pitted the marines against the pirates as Luffy dove in to save his older brother Ace from being executed. Sadly, the man died after saving Luffy from a vengeful admiral, and Marineford's actions continues to set a standard for the series.

There have also been wars which played out on the side. From the Payback War to the Edd War, One Piece knows how to make such an event entertaining for readers, but fans are all but assured to lose some favorite characters along the way.

How do you think this war is about to play out? Are there going to be any big casualties, or will the Rebels retake Wano without anything of note happening? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.