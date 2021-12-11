One Piece Reveals Queen’s Surprise Ties With Germa 66

Sanji might be best known as the chef of the Thousand Sunny, but the Straw Hat Pirate has always struggled with his link to the Kingdom of Germa, the Vinsmoke Family, and the military force known as the Germa 66. Holding onto wild powers of his own thanks to his past relationship with this faction, it seems that his latest foe in the War For Wano Arc, Queen, seems to have a link to the Germa 66 as well, making for quite the difficult situation for Sanji to overcome.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1034, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the Wano Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Queen takes Sanji by surprise by showing that he has the ability to use the moves of Germa 66, including the likes of Sparking Valkyrie, Henry Blazer, and Winch Guillotine to name a few. As Queen explains, he has always had the ability to use these moves that Sanji is quite familiar with based on his scientific background:

“You get it yet? I’m using Germa 66’s moves! I was saving them up until after you transformed! See, judge’s sons are like the amalgamation of all of his scientific tech. If I’d beaten you to a pulp while you wore that suit, I could have proven something to Judge. That I am the superior scientist! I’ve already researched and tested all of Germa’s science. I can re-create any move you brothers can do!”

Queen was already a threat to be reckoned with, but with the techniques of Germa now at his disposal, he places Sanji between a rock and a hard place. Luckily for the Straw Hat’s cook, the full force of Sanji’s power was awakened and he was able to deliver a fiery kick that he dubbed “Boeuf Burst,” which sends Queen reeling and might just be the last time we see the Beast Pirate scientist causing trouble in the War for Wano.

What other techniques do you think that Queen was holding close to his chest? Do you think Sanji’s won his war in the battle for the isolated nation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.