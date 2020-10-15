Netflix's One Piece Celebrates the 'Gucci Gang' Over on Instagram

✖

One Piece is set to end the long running story of Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates within the next five years when it comes to the anime and manga of the franchise, but the franchise is getting a big new entry in the future with a live action series produced for North America via the streaming service of Netflix and a creative mind behind the series has shared a unique take on the characters with the "Gucci Gang". Though we aren't sure if these interpretations will appear in the Netflix series, it's hilarious to see both Luffy and Zoro in these new styles!

The writer, show runner, and executive producer for this upcoming series, Steve Maeda, shared this amazing new take on both Luffy and Zoro, rocking "Gucci" outfits that make them look more like they were pulled from the real world. Maeda has not been shy about sharing details about the upcoming ten episode series, with many fans debating about which actors will be bringing the likes of Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates hoping to make their dreams come true while sailing across the Grand Line.

Steve Maeda shared this "Gucci Gang" take on both Luffy and Zoro, giving fans a potential idea of what the Straw Hat Pirates might look like in the upcoming live action series that will land on Netflix in the future and give fans a brand new take on the world of the Grand Line:

View this post on Instagram Gucci gang. @onepiecenetflix A post shared by stevemaeda (@stevemaeda) on Oct 14, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

Netflix is no stranger to bringing anime series to the world of live action, with the feature length film of Death Note and the upcoming adaptation for Avatar The Last Airbender. Though casting news and a release date has yet to be revealed for One Piece, fans are waiting with baited breath to see what their favorite characters will look like when they hit this upcoming adaptation via the behemoth streaming service. One Piece's early episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, so if you need to catch up or want to revisit the earlier episodes, now is definitely the time to do so!

What do you think of this new take on Luffy and Zoro as the "Gucci Gang"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!