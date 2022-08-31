Netflix's One Piece Star Reveals the Toll Sanji Took on Their Body

One Piece's Final Arc is taking place in the manga's pages by creator Eiichiro Oda, but the Weekly Shonen Jump entry isn't the only thing keeping the mangaka's schedule packed. Currently, Oda is acting as the Executive Producer on the live-action Netflix adaptation of the series that made Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates household names amongst anime fans. Now, the young actor bringing Sanji the Chef to life, Taz Skylar, has shared how the role impacted him physically following filming.

While Sanji might be one of the greatest chefs in the Grand Line, the member of the Straw Hat Pirates also is an adept fighter who lets his legs do the talking when it comes to the epic battles taking place in One Piece. Each of the Straw Hats has their own dream, with Luffy attempting to become the next great king of the pirates, and while Sanji is aiding the Straw Hat Captain in achieving his dream, he also has one of his own that involves the All Blue. Touted as a legendary locale with aquatic life unlike anywhere else in the world, Sanji is hoping to discover the All Blue in order to make some delicious dishes thanks to the fish that travel through its waters.

Recently, Taz Skylar shared a "story" on his Instagram Account with several acupuncture needles in his leg following his time as Sanji in the filming of Netflix's live-action One Piece series, with the young actor posting videos in the past of the training he underwent to make sure he could kick as high as the Straw Hats' chef:

I guess playing Sanji can be stressful to your legs 😅 pic.twitter.com/DdbUVLrUEb — One Piece Live Action News (@piece_live) August 26, 2022

A release date has yet to be revealed for the long-awaited One Piece Netflix series, though with filming now wrapped, perhaps anime fans will get word sooner rather than later. The streaming service isn't just stopping with One Piece, however, as live-action adaptations are on the way for the likes of Yu Yu Hakusho, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and Death Note to name a few.

Aside from Taz Skylar, the live-action Straw Hat Pirates will be Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp.

Do you think this live-action adaptation will live up to the anime series?