Netflix’s One Piece Shares New Look at Season 2 For Tudum Event (With Major Chopper Tease)

One Piece’s second season has become one of the most highly anticipated arrivals on Netflix, with the live-action anime adaptation blowing away fan expectations when it landed in 2023. With many anime adaptations unable to live up to their respective source material, the streaming service, according to many fans, was able to do justice to the Straw Hat Pirates thanks to its devotion to the manga. With season two on its way, the upcoming Netflix Tudum event is planning to release some major new information and has shared a teaser of Luffy and crew assembling once again. Not only that, but the preview is hinting at the arrival of a certain reindeer doctor.

Netflix’s Tudum is an annual event that highlights some of the biggest movers and shakers on the streaming service, so it makes sense that One Piece’s live-action series would make the cut. On top of the Straw Hats sitting center stage, the platform is also planning to reveal new previews of series such as Wednesday, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Outer Banks, Love Is Blind, and more. On top of these offerings, Tudum will also dive into the likes of the WWE, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Happy Gilmore 2, Frankenstein, and more. To get fans hyped for the Straw Hats’ comeback, the main cast has assembled for a “slumber party,” as you can see below.

One Piece Season 2 Details

One of the biggest questions that many fans have had is when we can expect Netflix to release the second season. As of the writing of this article, the streaming service has yet to reveal season two’s release date, though many are crossing their fingers that it will arrive later this year. Another major question is what Tony Tony Chopper, the doctor of the Going Merry, will look like since he has been teased for quite some time. Set to debut as a part of the Drum Island storyline, Chopper will be the first member of Luffy’s crew that will need to be created via CG, making for quite the change to the Straw Hat Pirates.

On top of visiting Drum Island, the Straw Hats will be visiting quite a few anime locales in the Netflix comeback. So far, the likes of Loguetown, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and more have been confirmed as the live-action anime adaptation continues to be steered by both fans of the source material and One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda himself. On top of these familiar environments, Netflix’s One Piece is also planning to bring in some big characters such as Crocodile, Nico Robin, Mr. 3, Dr. Kureha, Wapol, and many more. Hopefully, Tudum will give us a look at many of these new characters when it airs on May 31st at 8PM Eastern.

Want to see what the live-action Straw Hat Pirates have in store for season two?