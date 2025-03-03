One Piece Creator Chows Down With Which Devil Fruit He’d Want In Real Life

From elemental Logia powers like lightning and fire to the transformative Zoan powers that range from common animals to mythical dragons and phoenixes, One Piece is full of nearly every devil fruit power imaginable. Though this wide selection certainly makes it quite hard to choose, nearly every fan of the series has, at some point or another, given thought to which devil fruit power they’d like to have for themselves. And, surprisingly enough, so has the series’ creator Eiichiro Oda, whose choice is hilariously in line with his personality and sense of humor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the SBS section of Volume 111, Oda was recently asked which two devil fruits he would pick if given the chance to eat two. Without a hint of hesitation, Oda instantly chooses the coveted Clear Clear Fruit, going on to pick Van Augur’s Warp Warp Fruit for the second one after a bit of deliberation. What these two devil fruits could be used for in conjunction is, of course, clear as day, given the running gag of Sanji wanting to be invisible to peep at women in the bath. To make things even funnier, Oda goes on to try and defend his choice with the nominal excuse of using these two devil fruits to save people. Oda’s full response in the SBS reads:

“Eeeh! I can have two?! Clear Clear Fruit (absolutely) and which one… Clear Clear Fruit (absolutely) and… uuuhh… Clear Clear Fruit (absolutely) and the Warp Warp Fruit (objective decision)! I-it’s so I can save people (nominal reason)!”

Eiichiro Oda’s Devil Fruit Choice Proves Sanji Is His Self-Insert

As fans may remember, back in Chapter 464, Sanji unexpectedly revealed that another one of his life-long dreams, other than finding the All Blue, was to become an invisible man. Though Sanji has remained uninterested in devil fruit powers for the most part of One Piece, Chapter 464 revealed the one exception to this rule, which was Sanji’s dream to eat the Clear Clear Fruit.

This dream was sadly crushed by the revelation that Absalom had eaten the Clear Clear Fruit instead, leading to Sanji harboring a hilarious grudge against him throughout their battle on Thriller Bark. Much like Oda in the latest SBS Sanji claims to want the power for grandiose reasons like doing good or saving lives, though his true motivations are clear as day. Much like the infamous pervert he is, Sanji’s true reason for wanting this power was to peep at women, be it in the women’s baths or changing rooms as revealed by his unfortunate Freudian slip.

One Piece Creator’s SBS Answers Have Always Poked Fun at His Perverted Side

Oda’s response in the SBS of One Piece Volume 111 is not only a perfect callback to this moment, but also goes to prove that Sanji is every bit inspired by Oda himself, perverted tendencies and all. As much as Oda may claim to love Luffy, Sanji very much seems to be his self insert character, serving as a conduit for his own pervertedness that has been on clear display since the dawn of One Piece. Look no further than the SBS of Volume 32 when Oda was asked why Luffy, Chopper and Usopp also joined in on peeking at Nami and Vivi during the bath scene in Chapter 213. Oda’s response to the question reads:

“Why, you ask? Well, that’s because they are all healthy boys.” Oda said, in the SBS, adding, “I don’t think there needs to be any other reason than that. But for Chopper, he might have done it just because everyone else was. Frankly, to not want to peep on a beautiful girl when she’s naked is a great disrespect to that girl in my o—ahem, I mean, in Sanji’s opinion.”

Evidently, whether fans like it or not, Oda is a huge pervert at the end of the day. Having said that, his openness about it is often beyond hilarious, especially when he tries to be coy about it like in the latest SBS. Though fans may often complain about the female designs, the fan service, and Sanji’s extreme pervertedness, all of these come straight from Oda himself, and it seems like neither he nor One Piece will be changing any time soon in that regard.

One Piece is available to read from Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Source: @AniKing on X.