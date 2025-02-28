This Underrated One Piece Character Is Surprisingly a Harry Potter Fan

The world of One Piece is vast and full of mysteries. The story begins with a lone pirate setting out to sea in hopes of acquiring the legendary treasure One Piece. The King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger, stated before his execution that he gathered everything the world has to offer in one place. Anyone that can acquire the treasure can keep it to themselves. His final words commenced the Great Pirate Era twenty years ago, driving countless souls to sea. Twenty years after Roger’s execution, Monkey D. Luffy also becomes a pirate and commences this epic journey.

While the story starts out as a cheerful adventure, it slowly unravels the true mysteries of the world. One Piece has hundreds of characters playing important roles throughout the story. Most of these characters are often underrated, especially those who are introduced in the early arcs. Doctor Kureha, Chopper’s mentor, is one such character. However, what fans don’t know is that she is secretly a Harry Potter fan. Eiichiro Oda referenced the iconic youth fantasy franchise through one of the most underrated characters in One Piece, Dr. Kureha.

In a room of Drum Castle, we can spot that One Piece, Harry Potter, the Shining, America, and the band Queen are all canon to this world. Probably just as a joke, but I wonder if they're somehow a remnant of the First World lol (let me know if you can make out any others!) https://t.co/ikC8m1y58d pic.twitter.com/U61wVH9mjy — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 19, 2025

Kureha Has Many Special Books in Her Library Apart From Harry Potter

Harry Potter is one of the most popular fantasy book series in the world, written by J.K. Rowling. In Chapter 153, we see a glimpse at Kureha’s library where a Harry Potter novel is placed on the shelf. Additionally, we see One Piece and The Shining books. Even America and the iconic British band Queen are canon in the world of One Piece. Eiichiro Oda takes a lot of references from mythologies, pop culture, literature, etc., to contribute to his story. However, this time, while these references don’t add anything of value, it’s still a fun detail to add.

Kureha is a 141-year-old woman, introduced when she was 139, older than even Professor Dumbledore, who died at the age of 115. She was first mentioned in Chapter 133 when Dalton revealed strange things about her. On moonlit nights, she rides a sleigh through the sky and comes down the mountain. Many have seen her come with a strange beast, unlike anything they have ever seen.

However, she is the Drum Island’s only remaining doctor, so the people rely on her for her vital role in the community. Kureha is one of the greatest doctors in One Piece, using methods that seem almost magical to ordinary people. Since medicine was limited in the Drum Kingdom under Wapol’s rule, she would often come down the mountain and treat people using strange methods.

She would also live alone in a cold and isolated castle over the mountains where almost no one can go. The island called her a witch, which could be referencing Harry Potter, a story centered around witches and wizards. However, labeling witches is a common trope in history where knowledgeable or independent women were given the title out of fear.

Kureha isn’t a Typical Witch as People Claimed in One Piece

Contrary to popular belief, she wasn’t a witch as people claimed. Instead, she’s an extremely talented woman who lived the past of age of ordinary humans. Kureha is also Chopper’s mentor, someone she took under her wing after Dr. Hiriluk died. Everything Chopper knows about medicine is thanks to her and his hard work. Over time, Kureha came to love Chopper the same way a mother did and even called him her son when he was leaving the island with the Straw Hat Pirates. She fulfilled Hiriluk’s lifelong dream of covering the snowy island in cherry blossoms.

This was her way of bidding farewell to Chopper since she knew it would be years before the two could meet again. Additionally, in Chapter 906 of the Reverie Arc, she is seen wearing a t-shirt with 100 berries written on it, referencing Chopper’s bounty. Despite being in different corners of the world, Kureha is keeping track of any news about Chopper. She is proud that Chopper is now a full-fledged pirate with a bounty on his head, even though it’s low. Chopper fulfilled his wish of traveling through the sea and making friends, living the life she wanted him to be.