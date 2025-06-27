One Piece Fans Completely Missed This Sanji Secret for Years

One Piece’s creator is famous for his well-placed foreshadowing that usually only reveals its genius years down the line. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has carefully hidden many such little details and easter eggs across the series, be it in a stray panel or a color spread, including several references to Nika years before Wano and even foreshadowing of Ace’s death. Having said that, one such detail that fans may have missed has to do with the Straw Hats’ chef and Luffy’s left-hand man, Sanji, and it’s simply genius.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A One Piece fan on Instagram by the name of @porrtgas recently pointed out how every time Oda has depicted Sanji wearing rings in color spreads and illustrations over the years, he has left Sanji’s ring finger noticeably empty. While Oda has never explicitly provided a reason for this, with Sanji being the ultimate ladies’ man that he is since the start of the series, it is easy to guess he always leaves a spot on his ring finger for any pretty lady willing to marry him. Though Sanji’s perverted tendencies often cross the line, it’s hard to deny that this little secret detail is very characteristically fitting, not to mention beyond adorable.

One Piece’s Creator Hid An Adorable Detail in Sanji’s Rings

While there are undoubtedly many fans who aren’t as thrilled about Sanji’s pervertedness and constant fawning over women, especially when taken too far, like on Fishman Island, there are rare instances when the usual gag can be quite wholesome, with this little detail about Sanji’s rings being an excellent, subtle example. Another great example of this is the Whole Cake Island Arc, where Sanji eventually meets his match in Charlotte Pudding.

This might just be the closest Sanji ever comes to actually filling that empty spot on his ring finger, though, as most already know, the wedding fell through in the end, as did Sanji and Pudding’s relationship. It is unclear whether fans will ever see Sanji get married again in One Piece, even when the Straw Hats’ adventure is done and dusted, though if fans had to choose, Pudding would still likely be the top pick seeing as she is one of the few characters in One Piece to clearly reciprocate Sanji’s feelings and advances. That said, until then, he’ll always be fans’ favorite lover boy with a reserved spot on his left hand for a wedding band.

Source: @porrtgas on Instagram.