One Piece: Viral Anime Short Crowns Luffy as King of the Pirates

If there is one thing anime fans can rely on, it is Monkey D. Luffy becoming the the King of the Pirates. The character has been on a warpath to reach his goal for decades, and Luffy is getting closer by the day. There are countless One Piece fans waiting to see Luffy take the crown, and now, it seems a viral new short has gone live that brings this future to life.

As you can see above, the One Piece short comes courtesy of Meme Duka, a popular animator over on YouTube. It is there the artist put on a show by imagining how the Straw Hat crew might look in 20 years. Their short allows fans a peek at the Thousand Sunny as it sets sail with the King of the Pirates in tow, and you know the entire Straw Hat gang is in step with Luffy here.

This peek at the future is certainly emotional as it showcases how Luffy's life may go once he has reached his goal. Since he was a young boy, Luffy has been determined to take Gol D Roger's place as the Pirate King, and he has made big strides towards that goal. From his first bounty out of the East Blue to his stand against Enies Lobby and more, Luffy has been a force of nature since day one.

Obviously, Luffy has only come closer to his goal in recent years. His adventures with the Straw Hat crew post-timeskip have been rather wild. Following a romp through Fishman Island, the Straw Hat gang took on a number of top-tier foes. From Doflamingo to Kaido and Big Mom, no one in One Piece is safe from Luffy's wrath once they have crossed his nakama. And thanks to this viral short by Meme Duka, we can see how Luffy's voyages might go decades down the line.

