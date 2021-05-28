One Piece Teases Upcoming Collection of Straw Hat x Cat Figures

✖

One Piece has spent over twenty years via its manga and anime becoming one of the most popular anime franchises in the world, focusing on the story of the Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to crown Monkey D. Luffy the new King of the Pirates, and it seems as if an upcoming figure line gives the swashbucklers their wildest makeover to date. Set to join forces with the "Mega Cat Project", it seems as if the Straw Hats will be getting feline aesthetics for this brand new line of figures that brings the pirates of One Piece to life in a shocking new way.

Currently, in both the pages of One Piece's manga and the episodes of its anime, the Straw Hat Pirates are attempting to take down animalistic swashbucklers in Kaido's Beast Pirates, as the War for Wano Country has been waged. Though Eiichiro Oda has gone on record that the series is set to end within the next five years, the latest storyline has definitely left everything on the table and involves a good percentage of both the heroes and villains of the series in the world of the Grand Line. Needless to say, the Straw Hats have found themselves in some strange situations in the past, but this upcoming figurine line is definitely one of the weirdest.]

Twitter User New World Artur shared the upcoming One Piece figures that will be teaming up with the "Mega Cat Project" to give a number of the Straw Hats makeovers that would imagine them each as felines rather than the swashbucklers that have become the most popular in the world of Shonen:

Teaser for an official Meowkey D. Luffy figure as part of a collaboration with the MEGA CAT PROJECT figure line pic.twitter.com/cyFEd5twXr — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 27, 2021

One Piece has had plenty of characters, both good and evil, that have taken on the appearance of animals, with Kaido specifically eating a Devil Fruit that allows him to transform into a dragon and gave him the status of one of the most powerful pirates in the world today. With Luffy battling against Kaido in the pages of the manga in a one-on-one fight, the future of these characters is definitely hanging in the balance.

Will you be looking to add these unique One Piece figures to your collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.