One Piece Cosplay Gives Usopp a Fun Fem Spin

✖

Usopp is one of the funniest characters in Eiichiro Oda's One Piece overall, and now one cosplay has tapped into that fun by putting a new fem spin on the fan favorite Straw Hat crew member. Ever since he was first introduced to the series, Usopp has been a crucial member of the Straw Hat crew. Not only does he often provide the voice of reason to the wilder antics of some of his other crew members (especially early on when he was just adventuring with Luffy, Zoro, and Nami), but provides some of the best gags.

As the series went on, however, Usopp began to show just how crucial he was to the Straw Hats overall through his quick thinking and use of gadgets in order to really put a stamp on his opponents. This was best displayed following the two year time jump, however, that showed a whole new kind of Usopp in the New World. This new Usopp is the focus of artist's @sammyscosplay (who you can find more work from on Twitter, Instagram, and more social media here) take on Usopp as they have given the Straw Hat's updated look a fun new spin. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammyscosplay (@sammyscosplay) on Oct 7, 2020 at 6:43am PDT

The Usopp we have seen in the New World saga is a far different kind of character than we had seen in the East Blue. Although he's still very much cowardly in the same ways, through many of the arcs Usopp has been clutch in getting the Straw Hats to victory. This even led to him gaining a hilariously godly new reputation during the events of the Dressrosa arc, and this will likely play a role in how he's seen in future events of the series. Still, Usopp has retained the same kind of hilarity that he always has no matter how much skill and technique he acquires through his adventures with the rest of his crew across the seas.

But what do you think? What are some of your favorite Usopp looks in the series? Where does he rank among your favorite members of the Straw Hat crew? What are some of your favorite Usopp moments in One Piece overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!