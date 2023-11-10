One Piece Exclusive Carrot Sulong Form Funko Pop Is On Sale Now With a Chance At a Chase

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Needless to say, it's a good time to be a One Piece fan. The live action One Piece series is currently burning it up on Netflix and exciting things are happening in the anime. Funko also recently launched One Piece Pop figures inspired by the Wano arc, and they're following that up with an exclusive Carrot Funko Pop in here Sulong Form. If you're lucky a glow-in-the-dark Chase version will show up on your doorstep. You can pick one up here at Funko Shop now. Details about Funko's One Piece Wano wave can be found below.

"Pop! Carrot has gazed upon the full moon, triggering her transformation into her Sulong Form. This exclusive mink's enhanced speed, grace, and Electro abilities in this state make her a powerful ally and necessary sailor for your One Piece collection. There is a 1 in 6 chance you may find the glow-in-the-dark chase of Pop! Carrot (Sulong)."

Details on the One Piece wave that debuted earlier this year during Funko Fair 2023 can be found below.

After a long absence the Straw Hat crew came back in Funko Pop form for Funko Fair 2023 with a collection that includes the Red Hawk Luffy (with chance at a glow Chase) AAA Anime exclusive, the Deluxe Hungry Big Mom, a super-sized Kaido, Roronoa Zora, Jinbe (with Chase), and more.

Pre-orders for the AAA Anime exclusive and common One Piece Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth. A full breakdown is available below, and exclusives are highlighted. You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Fair 2023 releases right here via our master list.

For those who have not watched One Piece, you will want to jump on the Netflix series ASAP. The live-action adaptation is streaming now, and the entire project was overseen by series creator Eiichiro Oda from start to finish. And as we await word on One Piece's new season, you can also check out the original anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So if you need more info on One Piece, you can read the show's official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."