One Piece Cosplay Shares Surprising New Makeover for Yamato

One Piece fans are really loving Yamato as the war across Onigashima continues, and now one surprising cosplay has given the potential Straw Hat one unexpected new look! The war across Onigashima has reached its climax with both the manga and anime releases of the series, and it's increasingly seeming like Yamato is gearing up to be the next new addition to the Straw Hat crew. While fans have been debating whether or not the fighter would actually become a part of the permanent crew overall, it's getting hard to ignore just how popular of a choice it would be with fans.

While Yamato had been making headway throughout the Onigashima fight in the episodes thus far, the anime has been adding a lot more evidence as to how important the fighter has been to Wano's history but potentially to the future of the series as they strike forward and try to follow the same path that Kozuki Oden had followed long ago. But one cosplay from Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram is putting all of that forward momentum to an immediate halt as given Kaido's son a makeover that fans really won't be able to unsee so easily. Check it out below:

Outside of Yamato requesting to join Luffy's crew and travel outside of Wano when first meeting Luffy, there really hasn't been much of actual promising momentum on that front. Despite fans really wanting to see Yamato join the crew in full, there is just as much of a chance that Yamato could be a temporary member joining them for a few arcs like Carrot, Princess Vivi, and more in the past. Then again, there is also just as much of a chance that Yamato will quickly join the crew after the initial introduction like Brook, Franky and more have done before.

As the fights across Onigashima reach a new fever pitch in the anime, and reach their climactic fight in the manga, it's increasingly looking like it won't be much longer before we get to see whether or not Yamato will join the Straw Hat crew in full. But what do you think? Would you want to see Yamato joining the Straw Hat crew after the Wano arc? Do you think that's going to happen? Who would you want to see join the crew instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!