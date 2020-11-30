One Piece Cosplay Readies Yamato for the Straw Hats

✖

Yamato has been one of the most intriguing elements of One Piece's Wano Country arc so far, and now one cosplay has readied the newest hero for the Straw Hat crew. Although he was introduced to the series late in the Wano Country arc's third act, Kaido's son has been one of the most talked about elements of the arc as a whole. Ever since he was brought into the series as part of the war at Onigashima, Kaido's son has been a unique character due to his clear allegiances with Luffy early on.

Following his request to become a member of Luffy's crew following the final battle with Kaido, fans have been wondering what the series would look like if Yamato was actually made a part of the crew. Regardless of whether or not this actually happens, however, Yamato has already become a part of the crew in fans' hearts. One great argument for it happening, however, is this awesome cosplay from artist @linlinchups (who you can find more work from on Twitter and more social media here) that truly highlights how fun of a character Yamato is already. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lin | LinlinChups (@linlinchups)

Kaido's son has been a complicated addition to the Wano Country arc for a number of reasons as he revealed that he's not in line with his father's wishes. Instead worshipping Oden Kozuki's actions from 20 years ago, Yamato has been waiting for the moment to defeat his father and head out into the open seas just like his idol Oden did decades before. It's why he's instantly aligned with Luffy upon their initial meeting, but fans are wondering whether or not this would be advancing into him becoming an official part of the crew.

As the battle of Onigashima continues in the manga, Yamato will remain one of the most intriguing elements of the series until we find out whether or not he will be the long teased tenth member of Luffy's crew. But what do you think? Would you want to see Yamato join the Straw Hats in full? What role to do think he will play as the war for Wano comes to its climax? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!