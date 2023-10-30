One Piece Cosplay Cuts Through With Zoro

One Piece's anime has been getting ready for the grand finale of the Wano Country arc after everything Luffy and the Straw Hats have been up to, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Roronoa Zoro's part of it all by cutting through with swordsman! One Piece's Wano Country arc featured some of the biggest fights in the anime to date as Kaido and Big Mom provided the toughest opponents that the Straw Hats ever faced off against. This included Zoro who had his biggest test as the First Mate to Luffy against Kaido's own right hand man, King.

Zoro and King had one of the best looking fights in One Piece's anime run to date, and it was especially impressive considering what we'd see from Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats as well. Zoro continues to poise himself as one of the strongest swordsmen in the world, but there's still no telling just how much further he'll go as he and the rest of the Straw Hats make their way towards the One Piece. But fans are always sure to highlight Zoro with some awesome cosplay from artists such as snickerdoodlechan on TikTok who's just ready to cut through it all. Check it out:

What's Next for Zoro in One Piece?

As One Piece readies to bring the Wano Country arc to an end, it's time for the anime to set the stage for its take on the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before it starts off the Final Saga era, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such:

"Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!" As for the One Piece manga, you can read ahead with the three most recent chapters being available for free (and the rest of the series with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Where does Zoro rank among your favorite of the Straw Hats in One Piece? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!