One-Punch Man Fan Brings One of Garou's Best Fights to Life

One-Punch Man might be shying away from the screen these days, but that doesn't mean fans are letting Saitama sidestep all the action. Despite the disappointment of season two, fans of the hit series still have hopes for a One-Punch Man comeback on screen. Now, one artist is trying to make that happen in their own way, and they did so with one insanely good fan animation that puts parts of the actual show to shame.

The work comes from the Youtube channel PipMitten Animation. The fan decided it was time to bring one of their favorite fights from One-Punch Man to life, and we cannot blame them. After all, the web-comic has some solid bouts, and Awakened Garou helped bring out some of the best battles in manga to date.

As you can see above, the One-Punch Man clip is a whopping 12+ minutes, so the animator put a crazy amount of work into this reel. It might not be polished to the standards of Madhouse or Mappa, but all of the bones are there. Filled with dynamic action, this reel acts as an impressive storyboard for a finished fight, and it looks way too good.

Of course, this clip is also a reminder of how bad One-Punch Man season two was. The show made a splash in season one thanks to its direction under Madhouse, but things all changed when season two shifted studios. The anime was lambasted in its comeback over its stilted animation. In fact, season two amounted to little more than a slideshow at points, so you can see why this reel here has impressed so many fans. Hopefully, One-Punch Man will aspire to be more like this clip from now on, so we're keeping our fingers crossed about that.

What do you think of this fan-animated fight? Does it blow season two of One-Punch Man out of the water?