One-Punch Man Cosplay Taps Into Tatsumaki’s Full Power

One-Punch Man has some excellent heroes under its thumb, but when it comes down to popularity, it is hard to outdo Tatsumaki. The psychic hero became a quick favorite when the manga began, and Tatsumaki’s jobs with Saitama and Fubiki continue to thrill fans. Of course, this means the One-Punch Man fandom is down to tribute the heroine when called, and one cosplayer is getting all the love for their take on Tatsumaki right now.

The piece comes from Instagram user owllit as you can see below. It is there the Russian cosplayer decided to roll out their latest project, and it just so happens to be dedicated to Tatsumaki.

The look is simple enough and channels parts of the hero’s power that One-Punch Man never cares to explore. The cosplay shows the heroine in full costume as she glows a faint green courtesy of photo editing. With her green-haired curled just so, Tatsumaki comes to life with some sharp makeup and a daring black dress with slits all over the skirt.

Of course, the best part of this cosplay comes in Tatsumaki’s pose because the girl is not fighting for one. One-Punch Man fans know the pro hero is one of the most powerful in the series, and she’s burdened by childish aggression. Anyone who dares mistake Tatsumaki for a kid will be punished thoroughly, but this shoot shows the girl relaxing for once. And honestly, who wouldn’t use telekinesis to bring them drinks on the regular if they could?

This take on Tatsumaki shows off a different side of the heroine, and One-Punch Man fans love seeing this side. So if the anime should ever get a third season, we can only hope One-Punch Man slips in some slice-of-life moments such as this one.

What do you think about this fan’s take on Tatsumaki? Are there any One-Punch Man characters you’d consider cosplaying as…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.