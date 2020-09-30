One-Punch Man Cosplay Shows Off Tatsumaki's Cool Side

✖

One-Punch Man's Tatsumaki is one of the coolest heroines in the series overall, and now one cosplay has made sure to show off her cool side. Although Saitama had ridiculed her upon their first meeting (and thus revealed a different side of the heroine pretty much immediately), Tatsumaki is still one of the strongest heroes in the series' world overall. She has not tested her strength against Saitama in the manga or anime version of ONE's original webcomic series just yet, but the terrible tornado has yet to disappoint fans with her strength just yet.

This is especially true in the current run of Viz Media's English release of the manga, as Tatsumaki has been showing off even more surprising depths of power and emotion that we have not seen from the hero yet. Often playing it cool or low key because of how much stronger she generally is than the monsters she comes across, it is also good to see Tatsumaki unleash her coolness.

Artist @reaver_cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) is sure to share the cooler side of Tatsumaki with their cosplay of the terrible tornado. With a take on Tatsumaki sternly, but coolly looking out into the horizon, it's a highlight of why Tatsumaki is such a fan favorite in the franchise overall. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TooBig - ReaverCosplay (@reaver_cosplay) on Sep 4, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

Tatsumaki is only one of many heroes we have seen in One-Punch Man, and while the anime is showing no signs of continuing with a new season of episodes just yet, at least the Yusuke Murata illustrated manga is still continuing to adapt ONE's original webcomic in a slick new way. This includes cool new takes on Tatsumaki, Genos, Saitama and the other heroes, but there's still a hope that the anime can return someday to put yet another new spin on the franchise once more.

What do you think of Tatsumaki in One-Punch Man? Where does she rank among your favorite heroes in the series overall? Would you want to see her take on Saitama in the manga or anime someday? Who would end up winning this fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!