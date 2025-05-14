Oshi no Ko, One-Punch Man, and More Creators Team Up to Find the Next Great Seinen Creator

Calling all up-and-coming mangakas! Great news! The Shueisha Young Manga Newcomer Award has been established as of May 15th of this year! As a large-scale manga award, this means that all of you bright, shiny new aspiring manga creators have a chance to get your hard work recognized not just by the manga community, but by some of the greats within the industry. The Shueisha Young Manga Newcomer Award 2025 will commemorate 40 years of Weekly Young Jump, with collaboration among Weekly Young Jump, Tonari no Young Jump, Ultra Jump, and Grand Jump and their editorial departments.

This manga award will act as the successor to Weekly Young Jump‘s 100 Million Yen 40 Manga Award from their 2019 40th launch anniversary and their 2024 45th magazine anniversary Weekly YJ 45th Anniversary Young Manga Newcomer Award. With so many hidden talented aspiring creators out there waiting for their chance to shine and the goal to identify, celebrate, elevate, and discover the young future mangakas and leaders in seinen manga, the Shueisha Young Manga Newcomer Award will have a bright future ahead of it being held annually beginning this year.

How Does the Competition Work?

Unlike 2024’s Weekly YJ 45th Anniversary Young Manga Newcomer Award which included 45 categories, there will be a more simplistic 10 categories for the Shueisha Young Manga Newcomer Award 2025 reported via Mantan on which the submitted entries for manga will be judged, including:

Battle/Action

Sports

Romance/Romantic Comedy

Gag/Comedy

Character

Storyboard

No Genre

Tonari no Young Jump Series

Grand Jump Series

Ultra Jump Series

Final judging will be from editorial departments of Shueisha’s young adult manga magazines, including Weekly Young Jump (Tokyo Ghoul, Elfen Lied, Himouto! Umaru-chan), Tonari no Young Jump (One-Punch Man), Ultra Jump (RWBY, Jojo’s, Steins;Gate), and Grand Jump (Bartender: Edenhall, DRCL). The final judges will also include the mangaka legends themselves such as Aka Akasaka (best known for works like Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Oshi no Ko), ONE (One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100), Yasuhisa Hara (Kingdom), Satoru Noda (Dogsred and Golden Kamuy), Toshio Sako (Usogui and Batuque), and more.

Of course, the top mangakas and their works will receive certain awards depending one placement, with the Grand Prize winner receiving 5 million yen, the runner-up receiving 2.5 million yen, and the judges’ special award receiving a prize of 1 million yen. Each category will receive prizes, including 500,000 yen for the Grand Prize, 300,000 yen for the runner-up, and 100,000 yen for the special award.

As applications will be accepted beginning May 15th, the entries must be written in Japanese, otherwise, there is no page limit nor any other requirements to meet eligibility. The application deadline is set for September 30th and Shueisha will follow up with the results in January 2026. Best of luck to all the aspiring mangakas out there and thank you in advance for all your hard work! Whatever the results, may your determination and ambitions succeed for a future in creating manga for all to enjoy!