One-Punch Man Coming to Fortnite Ahead of Season 3 in Latest Collab

One-Punch Man’s third season is arriving on the small screen this October, and the Hero Association is making sure to celebrate in style. It’s been over five years since the last time we saw Saitama in action on the small screen, and this is a fact that the anime franchise is taking into account. Now, to bring fans back into the conflict with the Monster Association, anime fans can expect to see the titular character and some of his strongest allies hopping aboard the Battle Bus. That’s right, One-Punch Man is coming to Fortnite, and we have the details for when this collaboration will arrive.

For those expecting you to be able to defeat any opponent with one punch, should you buy the Saitama skin, you might find yourself disappointed with the upcoming collaboration. On August 27th, three new skins from the One-Punch Man series will arrive as part of Fortnite. The three specifically will be main character Saitama, his android student Genos, and the tiny terror known as Tatsumaki. The skins will be made available until September 4th and will retail for around 1500 V-Bucks individually. Luckily, players in-game will be able to find a One-Punch Man-centric item that lets them defeat enemies with one punch, and you won’t need to look like Saitama to do it. You can see the skins below, along with the official announcement.

"It ended with one punch again… Damn iiiiiit!!" – Saitama



One Punch Man – August 27, 2025 pic.twitter.com/keV1hoY3qN — Fortnite (@Fortnite) August 25, 2025

Fortnite x Anime

One-Punch Man is far from the only anime franchise that has stepped aboard the battle bus as there have been quite a few anime characters that leaped into the game’s servers. To date, the likes of Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Kaiju No. 8 all landed in the battle royale video game. When Saitama and company arrive later this week, they’ll be in good company with their anime brethren.

As for One-Punch Man’s anime return, there have been many questions surrounding the third season of the television series. The premiere date has yet to be revealed, and only one trailer has been released in the build-up to the return of Saitama on the heroes’ side and Garou on the monsters’ side. Luckily, the manga and webcomic for the franchise have continued to this day, telling new stories that zoom past the battle against the Monster Association and assure that there are far more seasons of anime to come should J.C. Staff be looking for more.

For the third season’s story, much of the story will focus on both Saitama and Garou alike, with arguably, the villain getting more of the lion’s share of the attention. Despite the hero killer being unable to even scratch the “Hero For Fun” in a fight, he is looking to turn the tables by gaining new strength training with his monstrous new allies.

