One-Punch Man Season 3 Teases Next Update Coming Soon

One-Punch Man Season 3 is one of the most highly anticipated returns coming later this year, and the anime is teasing fans about a new update for the series coming very soon. One-Punch Man Season 2 was one of the most divisive releases in recent memory as it was a dramatic change from the first season, and that means all eyes are now on the third season as it gets ready to make its debut later this Fall. But unfortunately, there has been very little revealed about the new season thus far despite the fact it’s set to premiere before too long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One-Punch Man Season 3 will be taking the stage during AnimeNYC later this month with a special event for the anime that will not only feature members of the staff, but also a new performance from JAM Project, the group who not only performed theme songs for the series before but are returning for the third season with a new theme too. Taking place on Saturday, August 23rd, you can check out the new announcement for AnimeNYC below.

🍎 PROGRAMMING ANNOUNCEMENT 🍎



"One-Punch Man" is heading to New York! Join us in this rare opportunity to hear from the music artists and producer of the anime series!



🎟️ LIMITED VIP SEATING LEFT @ https://t.co/xKIRLyu4gy pic.twitter.com/5yMLQCSrwl — Anime NYC (@animenyc) August 8, 2025

It’s yet to be revealed what could be shown from the new One-Punch Man season, but it’s getting very close to the anime’s scheduled return for this October. Fans were a bit bummed that no update was shared during Anime Expo 2025 earlier this Summer, so this event offers a new chance to remedy that with a concrete update for the new season. With various details about its potential returning staff, cast, and release date still yet to be confirmed, any update about the new season will be very welcome by fans at this point. Because the sad fact of it all is that after the second season, fans are naturally worried about the state of the anime at this point.

What has been confirmed thus far is the staff behind One-Punch Man Season 2 will be returning for Season 3 with animation production handled by J.C. Staff once more. Chikashi Kubota will be handling the character designs alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music for the season. The new opening theme for the season will be performed by a returning JAM Project, and the new ending theme will be performed by the also returning Saitama voice actor, Makoto Furukawa.

One-Punch Man Creator Teases Season 3

J.C. Staff

“I am truly looking forward to the broadcast of One-Punch Man Season 3,” One-Punch Man creator ONE shared in a message to fans about the coming season. “We wouldn’t have been able to come this far without the support of our fans. Season 3 will delve deeply into the thrilling new adventures of the S-Class heroes. I want to thank the production team for their passion in bringing the spirit of the original manga to life and shaping it into a mesmerizing storyline that is unique to the anime. I’m so happy to be sharing this excitement with you all! Please be sure to watch season three together with us. Thank you!”

Teasing a storyline that will be unique to the anime compared to how it played out in either ONE’s original webcomic or Yusuke Murata’s manga version, One-Punch Man is going to play out a lot differently with Season 3. It has been licensed for a release outside of Japan by Viz Media, but they have yet to confirm their international plans as of the time of this writing. For now, you can catch up with the anime streaming with Hulu.