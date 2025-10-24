One-Punch Man Season 3 Shares New Preview Following Animation Controversy

One-Punch Man has been in the news a lot lately and not for the best reasons. Following a five-plus-year hiatus, the story of Saitama on the screen hasn’t been living up to the expectations of many anime fans. Despite the controversies surrounding the Hero For Fun, the third season is marching forward as the Hero Association and the Monster Association fight to dictate the future of the world. As Garou, the hero killer, keeps fighting against both enemies and allies alike, fans are crossing their fingers that J.C. Staff will manage to right the ship before the third season finale.

If you missed out on the controversy surrounding One-Punch Man’s third season, the recent second episode saw some scenes of animation that many felt weren’t up to par with what they were expecting from the anime adaptation. Specifically, there is an infamous scene that sees Garou sliding his way down a hill to save a child from the murderous hands of his fellow monsters. Many anime fans witnessed this scene and were sure to share their thoughts online. Unfortunately, the controversy surrounding the third season hasn’t been free of anime casualties, as season three’s director announced earlier this week that he was ditching social media following the backlash. You can check out the new preview below for the upcoming third episode.

Preview of the next episode of One-Punch Man Season 3



One-Punch Man’s Director Hightails It

Director Shinpei Nagai has left social media, deleting his X Account and leaving fans with a strong message regarding his departure: “Um, I have some rather unfortunate news. There are a few people among my followers who are pretending to be allies, but are actually engaging in rage-baiting, so I’ve decided to delete my account. Their actions- such as taking my statements out of context, trying to elicit comments that violate NDAs, or turning them into profit – are unacceptable and cannot be overlooked. I’ve always done my best for the fans with the utmost sincerity, but I’ve come to the conclusion that continuing in this environment is untenable for this project.”

Nagai’s statement continued, “It’s always the genuine fans who end up suffering the most. I cannot forgive those who tarnish the staff’s honor or exploit the struggles of the creators for profit through hate. Therefore, I will also be deleting my account entirely. I will not create any accounts in the future either. I cannot overlook actions that degrade the work itself, so I ask for your understanding. Honestly, this is taking a toll on my mental health, and it only brings negatives to the work, the staff, and the original creators. Such despicable behavior is unforgivable. To the fans who have been truly kind to me, I want to express my gratitude and apologies. It was truly enjoyable.”

