One-Punch Man Cosplays Hits Up Fubuki's Best Look

One-Punch Man has been quiet on the anime front ever since season two went live, but fans have not forgotten the series. With its manga eating well these days, readers are more determined than ever before to restore One-Punch Man's glory. That is why one fan felt it was time to hype up Fubuki online, and they did so with a gorgeous cosplay of the hero.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of sailorscholar. The fan, who has hit up several anime cosplays before, has outdone themselves with a special take on Fubuki. The One-Punch Man project imagines the heroine in her element, and sailorscholar is as hyped for season three as we all are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie 🐣✨ (@sailorscholar)

"I’m so glad I can finally cosplay Fubuki! I’m desperately waiting for a One Punch Man season 3, do you want to see more of Fubuki and Tatsumaki," they asked in their cosplay description.

As you can see above, the cosplay is fairly simple as Fubuki is dressed in a long-sleeved sweater dress in pitch black. A pair of black thigh highs complete the look with a luscious fur coat. A waist trainer tucks in the cosplayer's waist just like Fubuki, and they are rocking a choppy green wig that hits at their shoulder. A bit of photo editing magic makes it appear like Fubuki is using her telekinesis, and who are we to say it isn't really happening?

Clearly, sailorscholar put some hard work into this shoot judging by its lighting and editing. We are always a sucker for Fubuki, and we hope the heroine returns to TV sometime soon. One-Punch Man season two was a flop out the gate, but a new studio could give Saitama a desperately needed coat of fresh paint. So if you'd like, you can cross your fingers with us for an anime update!

