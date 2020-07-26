One-Punch Man Illustrator Stuns with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tribute

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba came to an end earlier this year, and several Weekly Shonen Jump creators paid tribute to Koyoharu Gotouge's manga shortly after it released its final chapter. But that's not the only major tribute it has gotten as now 14 different manga artists have come together to share one massive tribute to the series with a great bit of collaboration art. Spearheaded by One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 illustrator Yusuke Murata, this collaboration had each artist taking on a character from the series.

Getting together on a Zoom call (you can find the full archived stream in question here), Murata illustrator Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's main hero, Tanjiro Kamado, and the other 13 artists contributed their takes on Nezuko Kamado and the fan favorite Hashira line-up. With this series continuing to break records after the manga has completed and with no new anime from it until the Fall, seeing these artists collaborate it is yet another example of this young series' continued popularity and dominance. You can find the completed sketch below:

The manga run of the series might be over, but the franchise is far from done. The anime will be returning with a feature length film coming to theaters later this Fall in both Japan and North America. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train will feature events beyond where the anime's first season came to an end, and we will likely get a second season after the release of the film. There's no confirmation on that front just quite yet, but having the story continue at all is definitely a good sign that a second season will pick up right after.

What do you think of this multii-artist tribute to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Hashira? Would you want to see Yusuke Murata take on more of this world and characters? How well would Tanjiro Kamado do against the monsters in One-Punch Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.