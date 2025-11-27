Oshi no Ko Makes Music History With Latest Shattered Record

Oshi no Ko has been making waves recently, before the arrival of its third season, but in ways you might not expect. While the anime adaptation initially was exclusive to the streaming service known as HIDIVE, it has since found its way to both Hulu and Crunchyroll. For season three, it will be arriving on Crunchyroll exclusively, with the story of Aqua and Ai aiming to catch up with its manga. Since the printed story has already come to an end, fans aren’t sure how many more seasons will arrive for the anime, though this fact isn’t stopping Oshi no Ko from breaking some big records.

Oshi no Ko’s first opening theme song, “Idol,” from the band YOASOBI has become the fastest song ever to reach one billion plays on the Oricon Weekly Streaming Ranking. While it isn’t the only tune to do this, the anime jingle was able to do so on its 137th week since it arrived online, defeating the previous holder, “Racing Into The Night.” While it still took over two years to accomplish this task, garnering over one billion listens from fans all over the world is no small feat. With Oshi no Ko returning in 2026, it will be interesting to see if any other songs from the anime adaptation can come close to “Idol.”

Oshi no Ko Celebrates

In celebration of the major achievement, YOASOBI was interviewed thanks to the outlet Oricon, thrilled to shatter this record, “We are overwhelmed with joy. Thankfully, I believe the only song to reach 1 billion plays in history was “Yoru ni Kakeru,” so breaking that record ourselves was a huge motivation for us. We truly believe that we owe this incredible achievement to all of our fans who continue to support us.”

The band also discussed the impact of their anime song, while thanking the fans for their support, “It’s a song that has opened many new doors for YOASOBI. We feel that “Idol” has helped many people, not only in Japan but around the world, to discover YOASOBI. We’ve had the opportunity to perform in many places both in Japan and overseas, including major festivals and solo concerts, and it’s no exaggeration to say that all of these opportunities were sparked by our “idol” roots. Thank you to everyone who always supports us. We’re not satisfied with this result and want to bring you even better results and even more excitement, so please continue to support YOASOBI.”

Oshi no Ko’s manga came to an end last year and there has been no word of the franchise returning with a new sequel and/or spin-off in the future. Whether we see the return of this dark idol tale, the impact that the series had on the anime world cannot be denied at this point.

