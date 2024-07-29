Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 Preview Released: Watch

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is now working its way through its run of episodes for the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect at Episode 5 with a new preview! Oshi no Ko has been adapting the 2.5D Stage Play arc from Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s original Oshi no Ko manga series with the new episodes this season. As a result, fans have seen Aqua joining up with a stage play as it showcases how the Japanese entertainment industry turns a popular manga into a new stage play effort.

While fans have gotten to see the kinds of shake ups that can happen when a manga creator isn’t happy with an adaptation, the latest episodes of the anime have also showcased Akane Kurokawa in a new way the more she’s continuing her fake relationship with Aqua. But as expected, he’s wrapped up entirely in his own world as he hunts down the one who killed his mother in the first place. It seems like things are going to get more complicated by the looks of the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5, that you can check out in the video below.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Episode 16

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 will be making its premiere on July 31st in Japan, and will be available for streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with its new episodes airing through the rest of the Summer 2024 season. Titled “Opening,” the synopsis for the episode teases what to expect from it as such, “Why does Akane continue to be an actor even though she claims she has no talent? What did Akane say in response to Aqua, who revealed her true feelings for the first time? And what are the ‘responsibilities of a boyfriend’ that Akane seeks?”

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what’s going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”