Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 4 Preview Released: Watch

Oshi no Ko is now airing its second season as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next with the preview for Episode 4! Oshi no Ko has kicked off the anime’s adaptation of the 2.5D Stage Play arc from the original manga, and that means Aqua has been thrown into a whole new layer of the Japanese entertainment industry. As he’s starting to witness how a popular manga can be adapted into a stage play, it’s raised all sorts of questions about the internal process on a whole.

Oshi no Ko has already shown the kinds of friction that can pop up between the original creator of a series and those working on the stage play adaptation, and fans have been introduced to a particularly notable creator Abiko, who is very clear in how she wants to present the series. But as the adaptation continues with its production, it’s also giving rise to more challenges for Aqua and the other actors in the process. You can check out the first look at what’s next with the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 4 below.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Episode 15

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 4 will be making its premiere on July 24th in Japan, and will be available for streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with its new episodes airing through the rest of the Summer 2024 season. Titled “Emotional Acting,” the synopsis for the episode teases what to expect from it as such, “After seeing a play produced by GOA, Abiko decides to trust him. In exchange, she sets one condition for him to write the script. But when the script is finally completed, it brings a test for the cast…!?”

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what’s going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”