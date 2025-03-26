Oshi no Ko Studio Is Making an Exciting New Villainess Anime

Play video

Aka Akasaka’s popular idol manga Oshi no Ko debuted its anime adaptation in 2023, and the second season was released in the following year. The manga concluded its story with a highly controversial finale in 2024, but the anime has a lot left to cover. As the anime prepares to release its third season, the studio behind this hit series, Doga Kobo, reveals a palace drama centering around a villainess. Season 3 of Oshi no Ko will debut in 2026, but it has yet to announce a release date. The upcoming season is expected to cover the Mainstay and Scandal Arcs from the manga.

The story will continue to feature Ruby Hoshino’s struggles as she makes her way into the entertainment world by featuring in a web variety show that Aqua is starring in. However, later on, we see Aqua discovering the hidden secrets of both his sister and the continuing mystery of their father. While Oshi no Ko is the studio’s most successful anime, Doga Kobo is also known for creating Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun, Plastic Memories, Sing Yesterday With Me, and many more. The anime adaptation of Though I Am an Inept Villainess was announced this month, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Doga Kobo

The Plot of Though I Am an Inept Villainess

The original title of the light novel is Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court, set in a kingdom inspired by historical China. In the Kingdom of Ei’s inner court, thrives Maiden Court, where the empress and the four imperial consorts are chosen from the five most prominent clans. Reirin Kou is one of the candidates and a pristine consort-in-training who is believed to be perfect to become the empress. Nicknamed the “gentle butterfly,” she is said to be flawless, with unrivaled elegance and virtue, except for her sickly constitution.

The other candidate, Keigetsu Shu, is nothing compared to her and is always bitter with envy. She is often seen as a disgrace to the Maiden Court. After almost killing Reirin, Keigetsu is imprisoned and is awaiting her execution. No one imagined that the villainess would cast a spell to switch bodies and steal everything that belonged to Reirin. The only issue is, Reirin’s frail body hinders the villainess. The story focuses on Keigetsu, who now lives a new life as Reirin while dealing with unexpected challenges.

Doga Kobo

The anime adaptation was announced less than a week ago, so there’s no release date or even a window yet. The 35-second teaser introduces the character designs but doesn’t provide further information on when the anime will be out. Mitsue Yamazaki, best known for her works in Attack on Titan, Bleach, Kids on the Slope, Zenshu, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun, and many more, will be the director of the show. The anime has also yet to announce the streaming platforms, but we can expect more information within this year.