Overlord Star Yumi Hara Welcomes First Child

Last year Yumi Hara, who is currently most widely known for her work as Albedo in Overlord and Isekai Quartet, announced that she was officially married. Now she's taken to her blog once again to update fans with the fact that she has given birth to her first child! Last year she announced that her husband was someone not involved with the entertainment industry and confirmed that she was going to continue her work as a voice actress. Fans have seen this in action with releases such as Isekai Quartet Season 2, and now she'll be working mother!

Taking time to thank fans on her blog (as translated by Anime News Network) along with those who have helped her throughout her pregnancy, and managed to help with her voice recording work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Yumi Hara revealed that her first child is a boy along with the following message:

"I was worried about it when I was pregnant because of the current state of the world, but I am so happy to give birth to my child safely," Hara stated on her blog. "I'm experiencing all sorts of things for the first time, and every day is exciting, but I will do my best to raise my child properly." With this new look into Hara's life, the upcoming third season of Isekai Quartet will be all the more exciting!

Announced during the final episode of the second season, Isekai Quartet confirmed it would soon be returning for a third season. Not only will it feature returning characters like Yumi Hara's Albedo from Overlord (who also got one of the spotlights along with the other heroines in the various Isekai franchises), but it will feature new additions from other popular Isekai franchises from Kadokawa such as Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious.

With the second season of the crossover series ending as part of the Winter 2020 anime wave, the third season won't be coming our way until at least 2021 (especially when factoring in the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down some aspects of production). That's not even factoring in her work with other anime! Hopefully Hara will get all the recuperation time she can before getting back to work!

Are you excited to hear that Yumi Hara has given birth to her first child? Looking forward to hearing her as Albedo again in the future someday? Still hoping Overlord gets a fourth season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

