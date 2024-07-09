Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom IMAX Poster, Runtime Revealed

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will be the first movie for the long running franchise, and the producer behind it all revealed it will be over two hours long! Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom was announced alongside Season 4 of the TV anime, and with the anime then completed, work in full on the new movie began as it takes on the next major arc from Kugane Maruyama and so-bin’s original light novels. Speaking about the upcoming film at a press conference in Japan, producer Kazufumi Kikushima revealed that the team is likely going to be working on it “right up to the very last minute.”

Noting that all voice recording is done, and that the animation team wanted to craft their work to the voice performances themselves, Kikushima noted that Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is over two hours long and what has been previewed already is only the tip of the iceberg. To celebrate this newest update, you can check out the exclusive IMAX poster for its upcoming release below as it gears up to hit theaters across Japan later this Fall.

https://x.com/over_lord_anime/status/1809890107689689331

Overlord Movie Release Date

Directed by Naoyuki Ito for studio Madhouse with character designs from Satoshi Tasaki and music composed by Shuji Katayama, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will first be hitting IMAX theaters in Japan on September 13th before hitting other theaters on September 20th. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have licensed Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom for a release in the United States in the future but have yet to confirm a release window or date.

They begin to tease the movie as such, “After twelve years of playing his favorite MMORPG game, Momonga logs in for the last time only to find himself transported into its world playing it indefinitely. Throughout his adventures, his avatar ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown. Once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighboring invasions. But, one day this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans.”

The synopsis continues with, “Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor.”

