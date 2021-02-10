Pacific Rim: The Black Debuts Creepy New Teaser

✖

The world of Pacific Rim was first brought to life thanks to the legendary director Guillermo Del Toro who established a universe on the silver screen that focused on giant robots fighting on the side of humanity against a number of rampaging kaiju, and Netflix is producing a new anime series dubbed Pacific Rim The Black that has just released a brand new creepy trailer! The latest trailer has given us more insight into what "The Black" is and the current dangers that are facing the world following the events of the first two films!

The Jaegers, which are the giant robots that humanity created in order to combat the kaiju that are appearing from another dimension, once again return with new pilots looking to stop an invasion that is taking place in the now-lost continent of Australia. Though Pacific Rim hasn't revealed any plans to return to the world of the silver screen following the first two films that explored this monstrous universe, it's clear that there is plenty of story left to dive into as this new series arrives on March 4th!

Netflix revealed this brand new trailer for Pacific Rim The Black via their Official Twitter Account, diving further into the world of the Jaegers as the premise of the series is further explored weeks before the official launch of the anime on the popular streaming service:

you might be asking yourself: what IS "The Black"? pic.twitter.com/UO70Eume8k — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 9, 2021

The official description for Pacific Rim The Black reads as such:

"There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving."

The Kaiju of Pacific Rim won't be the only giant monsters landing on Netflix this year, with Godzilla: Singular Point being another anime that is launching later this year, and Legendary Pictures also announced that an anime series following Kong is also in development!

Are you hyped for the arrival of this brand new series further exploring the world of Jaegers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!