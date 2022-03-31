Pacific Rim: The Black Season Two Shares Release Date

✖

Pacific Rim is ready to make its big bow out over at Netflix. Earlier this year, fans were informed the series would wrap its original anime with a second and final season. Now, we know exactly when Pacific Rim: The Black will release its final episodes, so fans can mark down April 19th on their calendars.

As you can see below, a special trailer has been released to highlight the season's big action. After all, its heroes are still fighting their way home despite the horde of kaiju standing in their way. Fans can expect this final season to have all the action they could ask for, and Polygon Pictures is bringing it to life in full color.

Kaiju. Jaegers. Epic battles. PACIFIC RIM: THE BLACK returns for its action-packed conclusion Tuesday, April 19, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/naFoNpCALG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 31, 2022

Want to know more about Pacific Rim: The Black? You can read the synopsis of its final season below:

"In the epic series conclusion of Pacific Rim: The Black (S2), the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent."

