Pokemon Fan Pitches K.K. Slider's Perfect Duet with Meowth

Though Team Rocket is more often than not thought of as a joke within the anime series of Pokemon, you can't deny the fact that their "mascot" Meowth is one of the most interesting pocket monsters to be introduced during the television show's run and one fan is aching for the english speaking creature to perform a duet with Animal Crossing New Horizon's biggest stars! In the recent Nintendo Switch exclusive game of Animal Crossing that was recently released, KK Slider coming to a player's island is one of the biggest achievements you can work toward!

Meowth, as mentioned earlier, has an origin story that makes him for one of the most interesting Pokemon of the anime, having taught himself to speak English in a bid to gain the heart of a female Meowth. While the bid for affectionate was ultimately unsuccessful, his ability to speak English led to his role within Team Rocket and also gave him the ability to play a mean guitar when he wanted to! While Meowth never went down the path of becoming a superstar musician, fans certainly wouldn't mind seeing a guitar duet between this snide Pokemon and the biggest musician in the world of Animal Crossing!

Twitter User ReviewsPokemon shared the big request of Nintendo to see the Team Rocket henchman of Meowth perform a duet with the cool as ice musician of Animal Crossing: New Horizons who is seen as one of the biggest goals that a new island dweller can hit during their time with the game:

Need a duet with these two pic.twitter.com/oXS826T7Us — Pokemon Center Reviews (@ReviewsPokemon) May 12, 2020

In the latest season of Pokemon, Meowth has joined with Jesse and James as a Team Rocket that has the ability to summon some of the most powerful pocket monsters to assist in their bid to steal more creatures for their organization's goals! With Ash and Go capturing some of the biggest monsters that they've ever wrangled, it's clear that Team Rocket's game will need to be upped as the anime progresses.

What do you think of the idea of Meowth and KK Slider performing a duet? What Pokemon themed worlds have you come across in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

