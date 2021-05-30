Pokemon LEGO Transforms Groudon Into a Mech Suit

✖

Pokemon has all sorts of merchandise to its name, and the franchise continues to rope bigger collabs by the month. From Levis to Longchamp, there are all sorts of brands vying to work with Pikachu, but one has yet to reach out. That is why a Pokemon fan is going viral for their take on a pocket monster LEGO that turns Groudon into a mech suit.

The piece debuted over on Twitter thanks to the user Kumakin17. It was there the fan continued their streak of turning Pokemon and anime icons into mech builds. This time, it was Groudon who tackled the makeover, and the entire kit looks impressive to say the very least.

As you can see above, the build begins with a fully made Groudon, and the piece proves LEGO can do just about anything. This Pokemon is recognizable at a glance, but it goes on to transform into something spectacular. The video's time-lapse shows Kumakin17 turning Groudon's LEGO into a mech suit, and it looks like something straight out of Power Rangers.

Clearly, a lot of planning went into this piece, and Kumakin17 is no stranger to the process. In the past, he has turned all sorts of items into LEGO mechs. From a Poke Ball to Ghidorah and even Mario, there is no mascot Kumakin17 that cannot turn into a mech.

As for Groudon, we're living for this special transformation. LEGO might not have an official license with Pokemon, but this custom kit shows what potential such a deal has. Now, fans are offering up their next Pokemon picks for the creator to tackle, and we have one of our own to share. Because between you and me, Porygon is just begging for a magical mech makeover.

Want to check out more content from Kumakin17? You can find the LEGO wizard over on Twitter here.

